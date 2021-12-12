How Igbo Can Reclaim Rightful Position In Nigeria — Imo Gov

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State, said on Saturday that Igbos must retake their rightful place in Nigeria by using their comparative advantage over other Nigerians.

This was stated by Uzodimma during the presentation of his book, “Reflections on the Igbo Question,” in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

He stated that the Igbo must take advantage of the specific talents bestowed upon them by God in order to receive their dues in the country.

Also Read: Igbo Group Praises Buhari For Considering Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

He said, “One of the talents is technology. The other is commerce and trade. Currently, the evidence is there that it was helpful to us in the past and is still at our disposal today.”

The Imo governor said when the Jews found themselves in a similar situation such as Igbos of Nigeria, they simply used their talents to force the world to accede to their legitimate demand.

He, however, stressed the need for the reinvention of a model of democracy that would offer each federating unit a sense of belonging.