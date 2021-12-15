INEC Job: Buhari Replaces Lauretta Onochie

Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger, North Central) and Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta, South South) have been reappointed as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He reappointed Mbu to replace Lauretta Onochie, whose nomination had been rejected by the Senate.

Buhari also nominated Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East), Major General A. B. Alkali (rtd) – (Adamawa, North East), Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South), Mr. Sam Olumekan (Ondo – South West) as National Commissioners of INEC and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West) as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Buhari, in a letter dated December 10, 2021 and addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, requested the Senate to confirm the nominees.