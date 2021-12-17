Insecurity May Prevent 2023 Polls From Holding, Jega Warns

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has warned that the 2023 general election may not take place unless the country’s insecurity problems are addressed.

Jega made the remarks on Thursday in Ibadan, while speaking at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, as part of the fourth Abiola Ajimobi annual roundtable and the former governor of Oyo State’s 72nd posthumous birthday celebrations.

Security, according to Jega, is critical to the conduct of any election whose conclusion is acceptable to all parties concerned.

He stated that the country’s insecurity poses a severe threat to the 2023 general elections and that the threats must be successfully addressed in order for the elections to take place.

Also Read: Nigerians Will Appreciate Buhari After 2023 – Governor Sule

Jega said, “Unless elections are conducted in an environment that is peaceful and secure, its integrity and even the legitimacy of the outcome of that election will be questioned.

“Security challenges undermine electoral integrity. It constrains or disrupts preparations and conduct of elections and it leads to partial or totally illegitimate electoral outcomes.

“As we look forward to the 2023 general elections, there is increasing apprehension that the pervasive insecurity situation in the country may present a formidable obstacle if not an obstruction to that election.

“If not appropriately and effectively mitigated, security challenges would pose the most serious danger to the integrity of the election process if it evens allows the election to be conducted.”