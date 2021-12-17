Orji Kalu Asks APC To Postpone Convention Again

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to postpone the party’s convention slated for February next year.

The former governor of Abia State stated this in a letter addressed to the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee.

Kalu’s letter was sighted by newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

He appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primaries and election of the National Working Committee of the party on the same day

In the acknowledged letter, Kalu warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congresses would lead to implosion.