There’s Enormous Hatred, Betrayal In Nigeria, Orji Kalu Laments

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has lamented the growing hatred and jealousy against successful people in Nigeria.

He stated this in a write-up titled, “Kuje: Two years after” to commemorate his incarceration at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Kuje, Abuja, two years ago.

He wished Nigerians could show love and empathy towards one another irrespective of their tribe or religious differences.

Kalu said, “The hatred, jealousy, betrayal, greed, bitterness in this country is enormous and terrible. People will just hate, curse, and envy you because you are successful, without considering how much hard work, energy, endurance, and patience you have expended in building businesses and your life.

“How I so much wish for love and empathy in this country. How I wish we can embrace and love each other. How I wish people could be more loving and considerate towards their neighbours with zero sentiments of tribe and language. How I wish people can have respect for human lives. I hope that with God on our side, our dreams will someday come true.

He continued, “Today (Sunday) is the second anniversary of my incarceration at the Nigerian Correctional Service Medial Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja. I was imprisoned for an offence I never committed. Despite all the witnesses rescuing themselves, I was pronounced guilty of 39 charges out of the 39 concocted charges levelled against me. What magic!”