Lateef Adedimeji And Mo Bimpe Share Prewedding Photos

Lateef Adedimeji And Mo Bimpe Share Prewedding Pictures

The newly released pre-wedding photos of soon-to-be-married actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe have elicited mixed reactions from their online fans.

“You will be humbled by pregnancy.” The baby bump is visible. “Congratulations,” wrote one of the fans.

“So Lateef would not have chosen you if it wasn’t for the pregnancy bah, Gist lover was correct, congratulations sha,” wrote another fan.

Gistlovers, an Instagram blogger who first leaked the news of their upcoming wedding weeks ago, claimed that Bimpe Oyebade is pregnant, according to Kemi Filani.

There have been rumors about the lovebirds being in a romantic relationship for a long time. Mobimpe was impregnated by Lateef, which they both vigorously denied until recent claims of Mobimpe being impregnated by Lateef.