Mompha Sues Bobrisky For Defamation, Demands N1bn Compensation

Ismaila Mustapha, a Nigerian billionaire based in Dubai, also known as Mompha has asked Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, to retract and apologize for his recent slanderous statements.

It was earlier reported that Bobrisky used social media to share some of his private conversations with Nigerian billionaire Mompha, who lives in Dubai.

In one of the chats uploaded on his Instagram page, Bobrisky revealed that Mompha uses his car whenever he visits Lagos.

The crossdresser wondered why people like Mompha like using him because of his wealth and come to Instagram to attack him.

Mompha, according to Bobrisky, is an audio billionaire who rents cars in Dubai to flaunt on Instagram.

He further said that Momha warned him to avoid Anita Joseph and other Nollywood celebs, which Mompha denied.

In a legal document seen on Mompha’s Instagram page, he requested Bobrisky to retract his claim, apologize in two major newspapers, and offered one billion Naira in compensation.

See Post Below: