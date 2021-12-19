Passengers Narrowly Escape Death As Bus Catches Fire In Ilorin (Photos)

According to the Kwara State Fire Service, it saved passengers from being burnt alive after their bus caught fire in Ilorin.

Head of the fire service’s Media and Publicity Unit, Hassan Adekunle, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said that the incident occurred at about 7:pm on Friday, opposite Challenge Bookshop, Challenge Area, Ilorin.

Adekunle said the bus had just arrived Ilorin from Lagos when it caught fire and was burnt severely.

He said no life was lost as the firemen were able to stop the ravaging fire on time thereby preventing other vehicles within the area from getting burnt.

Adekunle urged the public never to hesitate to call the fire brigade for rescue in case of any fire incident within their environs.