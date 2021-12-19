Cute Abiola To Drop First Skit Following His Release

Cute Abiola has taken to his social media to announce he is fully back to what he loves doing the most.

The star was detained early November after it was stated he violated a social media rule.

He was however released few days ago as he announced by posting a picture of himself.

Well in a new post, Cute Abiola has made it known that he will be dropping his first skit after he got released.

The comedian also shared photo of himself to show his fans what to expect.

See post below: