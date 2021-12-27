Police Never Invited Me Before Whisking Me Away From Church – Uche Nwosu

Olayemi Oladotun
Police Never Invited Me Before Whisking Me Away From Church – Okorocha’s Son-In-Law, Uche Nwosu
Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former governor of Imo State, was released less than 24 hours after masked police operatives abducted him at a church service in his village of Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement released on Monday by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, Nwosu stated that he did not spend the night in police custody.

Also Read: Uche Nwosu: You Are In Panic Because You Are Guilty – Imo Govt Replies Okorocha

The letter also disputed the theory that Nwosu was detained in a church because he had repeatedly declined to accept police invites.

The statement urged the police, as well as anyone who had the same opinion, to present recorded proof that Nwosu, a 2019 governorship contender, was invited by the police.

Nwosu stated that he was “well” and expressed gratitude to Nigerians who stood up for him while his safety was unknown.

