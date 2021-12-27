Police Never Invited Me Before Whisking Me Away From Church – Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former governor of Imo State, was released less than 24 hours after masked police operatives abducted him at a church service in his village of Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement released on Monday by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, Nwosu stated that he did not spend the night in police custody.

The letter also disputed the theory that Nwosu was detained in a church because he had repeatedly declined to accept police invites.

The statement urged the police, as well as anyone who had the same opinion, to present recorded proof that Nwosu, a 2019 governorship contender, was invited by the police.

Nwosu stated that he was “well” and expressed gratitude to Nigerians who stood up for him while his safety was unknown.