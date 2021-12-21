Slimcase Pleads For Portable (Zazu) After Promoter, Kogbagidi, Cut-off Contract

The popular singer has stepped in to help ‘Zazu Zeh’ star Portable, Poco Lee, and international music promoter Kogbagidi, who are currently feuding.

The feud began after Portable took to social media to accuse Poco Lee of being unjust with the money Wizkid sprayed on them during a recent concert.

As events unfolded, a video of Kogbagidi, an international music promoter, throwing Portable back into the trenches surfaced, prompting Slimcase to intervene on his behalf.

He captioned the video he shared on Instagram:

“Kogbagidi poco abeg on behalf of potable pls forgive am abeg he is new to industry ot Wetin em know Abeg forgive him This is so so wrong of him but abeg let it go”

See post below: