Uche Maduagwu Abuses Funke Akindele After She Gave Out Pair Of Shoe

The controversial actor has slammed actress Funke Akindele for filming herself giving her plumber new shoes.

Earlier this week, Funke posted a video on her Instagram story giving her plumber new shoes.

READ ALSO: You deserve a romantic & faithful handsome man – Uche Maduagwu tells Ini Edo

The plumber who has been providing services to the actress’s home apparently entered with worn-out shoes, which the actress was quick to criticize.

She also posted a video in which she gave him new shoes and warned him not to wear them again.

Maduagwu, on the other hand, slammed Akindele, claiming that the filming was unnecessary.

“Walahi everyone knows I respect FunkeAkindele for Nollywood not just as a senior colleague, but also as a big sister, but this one no join ma, truth be say giving someone shoe Na kind gesture, but how you Wan make God reward you when e don enter social media?”

“I give my P.A and even manager lots of gift but has anyone ever seen me rushing to social media? Mama we dey look up to you for this industry abeg no let your left hand see Wetin your right-hand dey do in giving so Jesus fit bless you more, thank God you no be O.B.O wey say e give charity 250M spiritually”

“But up till now, we never see NAMES of the charities or the credit alert into these spiritual charities bank, instead Na RollsRoyce e dey show us, what a big shame one bank give am endorsement without proof of disbursing 250M to charity, thank God I bank with Guarantee”