You’re A Local Champion – DJ BigN Drags Shatta Wale For Calling Out Nigerian Artistes

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale was slammed by Nigerian DJ BigN for calling out Nigerian musicians during his show.

Shatta Wale blasted Nigerian singers, saying to hell with them and taunting them for taking over Ghana, including their jobs, during his show in Ghana, according to a video circulating online.

In response to the video, the DJ educated Shatta Wale in a post on his Instagram page, claiming that Nigerian musicians are not enemies with their Ghanaian counterparts.

The DJ chastised Shatta Wale, claiming that Nigerians are not to blame because he is a local champion, citing Stoneboy as an example of someone who works smart.