2023: I Am Competent But Not Desperate To Lead Nigeria – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate’s Chief Whip and a former governor of Abia State, has stated that while he is prepared for the campaigns and capable of managing the country, he is not anxious to become president in 2023.

The Senate Chief Whip, stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, a day after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He emphasized that the presidential election will be decided by Nigerians collectively and the political parties’ zoning arrangements, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor, on the other hand, insisted that the Southeast was overdue for the country’s next president.

He stated that there were only two zones yet to produce the president which are the Southeast and Northeast geo-political zones.