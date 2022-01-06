2023: Why I Won’t Disclose My Preferred Successor’s Identity – Buhari

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he is not willing to reveal the identity of his anointed candidate for the safety of such a person.

He stated this while responding to a question about who his preferred candidate was during an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

He said, “It is (a) secret.” “No, I wouldn’t say because he may be eliminated if I mention. I better keep it,” the President stated with a smile.

When asked if he was interested in who eventually succeeds him, he responded, “No. Let him come, whoever it is.

“All important things, I’ll make sure that they are on record. Nobody should ask me to come and give any evidence in any court, otherwise whoever it is, he will be in trouble because all important things are on record.

“I think my legacy is that I try to make sure that we conduct ourselves with integrity. That means we stopped all the stealing as much as the system can allow; we stopped misappropriation and for Nigerians that is very important.”