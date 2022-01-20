90 Percent Of Nigerian Governors Have No Business In Power – Baba-Ahmed

According to Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), 90% of Nigerian governors have no business being in office.

Baba Ahmed stated his submission was based on the reality that “they don’t have the preparation, the background, or the competencies to govern” at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

He stated that we have the wrong people in positions of authority over people who are clamoring for new and effective leadership, which he believes is unacceptable.

“What we really need to do is put the federal system on the table and ask what is wrong?” he said, calling for the country to be restructured.

“What is it that makes it impossible to reduce the powers or to regulate the powers of governance, restructure the country but this is a word that is anathema to a lot of people in power today.”