Actress Funke Akindele Reveals Why She Loves Throwback Pictures

Funke Akindele Shares The Joy Of Uploading Her Throwback Pictures.

Nollywood actress and content creator has shared her epic throwback photos and explained why she adores them.

Her Instagram video captured various moments in her life, including when she was in school, with a friend, and when she first started acting.

She expressed gratitude to God for her life’s journey thus far, said she enjoys throwback photos because they remind her of her younger days.

She encouraged her fans and followers to never underestimate the power of a small beginning, to stay focused, to wake up, and to never give up.

