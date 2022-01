Actress Stella Damasus has taken to her social media to announce that passing of her mother.

The star made it known that she has lost her mother.

The Nollywood actress shared the sad news on Instagram.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Stella Damasus Remembers Late Husband 16 Years After His Demise

Stella wrote: “This is not goodbye. It’s till we meet again. Love you forever mummy.”

Many of her fans and other celebrities took to the comment section to send their condolences.

See post below;