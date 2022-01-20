Any Sugar Mummy That Gives You N300K Per Night Is Using Your Destiny – Lecturer Warns Men

Awojide Dipo

A Nigerian who lectures in the United Kingdom, Dr. Dípò Awójídé has warned Nigerian men against sugar mummies.

According to Awojide, a man should reject sugar mummies who offer them N300k per night.

He wrote:

Any sugar mummy that gives you N300K per night to sleep with you is using your destiny. Don’t fall for quick money and end up useless in life. Continue working hard and smart. Your future is bright.

According to the victim in a chat with East West reporters , she said the incident happened when she took her niece to the bathroom to bathe her and on getting there, the Inspector accused her of wetting the floor.

In other news, a police officer has left a woman with serious burns after she rejected his love advances.It was gathered that Jane Amos was left been hospitalized after a police inspector, Ezekah Akbelu, allegedly threw burning stove on her in their resident at Rumukwuota Obio area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

Miss Amos explained that she asked him what the problem was and he refused to answer. She alleged that the suspect had developed resentment for her because she turned down his alleged love/relationship advance and threatened to teach her a lesson.

The victim alleged that she came out of her room to remove the pot of food from the stove and saw the police inspector at the corridor. She asked him what he was doing there and he responded with a slap and held her neck as she struggled with him. She alleged that the suspect flung the burning stove on her which resulted in severe burn.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital while Ezekah has been arrested and is chilling at Rumupereikom Police Division.