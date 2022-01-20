BREAKING: Confusion As Security Operatives Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Kaduna Visit

According to a report by Daily Trust, there was confusion when security agents exchanged blows while President Muhammadu Buhari was commissioning Kawo bridge in the heart of Kaduna city, on Thursday.

Buhari is currently in Kaduna to commission projects executed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The projects are in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

Shortly after his return from Kafacnchan, the president commissioned the Kawo bridge.

However, an altercation among security operatives attached to the president and those based in Kaduna resulted in exchange of blows.

Trouble started when some men of the Department of State Services (DSS) blocked the road to Kawo bridge soon after the president who mounted the bridge.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had earlier alighted from his vehicle, rode in the president’s convoy to the bridge.

The security agents, who barred journalists and other dignitaries from accessing Kawo bridge, blocked the road after El-Rufai and the president were on the bridge.

However, El-Rufai’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC) insisted that the governor’s official vehicle must be allowed access.

Daily Trust reports that the president’s security aides stood their ground and this resulted in not just an altercation but exchange of blows.

Eventually, the governor’s vehicle was given access.