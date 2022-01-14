Army Chief: Terrorists Thrive On Publicity… Media Should Deny Them Coverage

Farouk Yahaya, the army’s chief of staff, believes that bandits and insurgents thrive on attention and should be denied it.

According to the army chief, the media plays a critical role in military operations and is thus an essential partner of the Nigerian army.

Onuoha Ukeh, the editor-in-chief of Sun Publishing Limited, was his guest on Thursday.

In a statement issued by Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, Yahaya was quoted as saying “fifty percent of the military’s job would have been done” if the media denies bandits publicity.

“The COAS maintained that support and sacrifices of the media in the fight against insurgency and banditry are well noted and highly appreciated,” the statement reads.

“He pointed out that expectations of the NA are that the media will continue to support the efforts of the military, as part of their patriotic duty, by giving publicity to troops’ operations, which he said, will undoubtedly shore up troops’ morale and fighting will.

“General Yahaya disclosed that insurgents and bandits thrive on the publicity they get from a section of the media, noting that if their activities are denied media publicity, fifty percent of the military’s job would have been done.

“The COAS thanked the Editor-in-Chief and his mangement team for the courtesy visit and appreciated the media for their commitment and support.”