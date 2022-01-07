Buhari: Age Is Telling On Me, Working For 6-8 Hours A Day Is No Joke

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he is looking forward to the end of his term because “age is catching up with him.”

The president said this on Thursday in an interview on NTA.

When asked how he feels now that he has turned 79, Buhari responded that being president is difficult job and that he is looking forward to the conclusion of his term in 2023.

The president stated that he has faithfully served Nigeria as a minister, governor, and now president and that he believes that when his term ends, Nigerians will recognize that he has done his best for the country.

“About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy,“ he said.

“The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke — there are questions of executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but as I’ve said, I asked for it and I cannot complain.

“I have been a governor, I have been a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the system and really, what else can I do for this country? I have given my best.”