Caroline Danjuma Reveals Cause Of Her Marriage Failure

Caroline Danjuma, a well-known actress, has spoken up about the pain she experienced following her divorce.

Caroline captioned a sequence of photos in which she was dressed in a bridal gown, “Till death do us part,” on her Instagram page.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the beautiful mother of three said she hated herself for not having a perfect marriage, but that once she began to heal, she understood she wasn’t a failure.

“I blamed myself for not making a perfect marriage , I blamed my self for both faults of ours until I started healing then I knew I was not a failure. I prayed to God for assistance most importantly to forgive my self and him. Rather than hate the outcome of what was, I chose love and peace of mind for what is”, she wrote.

