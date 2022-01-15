Davido Expresses Concerns After Having “Expensive December”

David Adeleke, best known by his stage name Davido, is a multi-award-winning phenomenal artist who has expressed his disappointment after realizing that he had a ‘expensive December’ last year.

The ‘fem’ singer took to Instagram to tell his followers that he had just completed some accounting and that he plans to ‘raise the score’ as a result of his findings.

Davido wrote: “Just did some accounting yea that was a very fucking expensive december Jesus!!!! Na mahn we need to up the score”

