Mercy Aigbe Boasts About Dating An Alhaji

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has received mixed reactions from her colleagues and admirers after revealing her relationship status.

This comes just hours after Mercy Aigbe triumphantly released a video of herself and her supposed lover Adakaz, the proprietor of Ibaka TV, on social media.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking stunning in a blue costume with a matching blue turban.

The actress boasted about dating Alhaji in the caption, which many assumed was her claimed lover. Iyawo Alhaji, she wrote.

Nollywood celebs like Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, and Nkechi Blessing exclaimed over Mercy’s photo in response to the post.

See post below: