Ebonyi: Gov Umahi Reshuffles Cabinet

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has announced a reshuffle of his executive council members.

Mr Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner signed a statement on behalf of the governor and made it available to journalists in Abakaliki.

The statement reads in part: ‘In the effort of Ebonyi State Government to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery in the discharge of her statutory functions, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle.”

He stated further that the affected government officials include: “Engr. Frank Ngwu, SA on Road Maintenance is now SA on Infrastructural Development for Concession and Maintenance.

“Dr. Stephen Odo, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Business Development, is now Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

“Mr. Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, is now Commissioner for Business Development, while Mr. Kerian Ofoke, SA on Airport Project is now SA on Attitudinal Change.”

Umahi noted that the reshuffling is with immediate effect “as all handover and taking over must be completed before 12 pm on Monday.