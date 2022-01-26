Family Kicks As Nigerian Student Dies Day After Arriving In Ukraine

Fadlullah Agboluaje, a Nigerian student, has reportedly passed on a day after she arrived at the Lviv Polytechnic National University, Ukraine.

This was made known by his elder sister, Rofeeha Agbojule, who took to her Instagram handle to cry for help.

According to her, Fadlullah had arrived in Ukraine on January 9, 2022, and was picked up from the airport by a representative of the university.

She said the young man was not particularly excited with the condition of the accommodation provided by the institution and had lodged a complaint.

However, rather than get an update on the accommodation plan, the family got news that their son was found dead on the floor of his room.

The aggrieved sister said her brother left Nigeria healthy, did all the required tests and took the necessary vaccination as she queried what could be the cause of his death.

Roheefa further called on the school to provide answers to questions particularly with regards to the autopsy the school claimed it conducted.

She wrote, “How did my healthy brother die in Ukraine overnight? That’s my brother, Fadlullah Agboluaje, in this picture with my mum at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nigeria. He took off from Nigeria on Saturday 8th January, 2022 and landed at Ukraine on Sunday 9th January 2022.

“He got picked up from the airport by Lviv polytechnic national university’s representative to the school accommodation facility this same day, 9th January, 2022.

“On getting to his designated room, he wasn’t happy with the way it looked and also complained that that heater wasn’t effective (swipe to see pictures) and my mum told him to request a change of room.

“So he went to the front desk of the accommodation facility to report to the personnel on duty but unfortunately the person didn’t understand English so he ended up reaching out to the liaison officer, the undersigned agent on the letter the school sent before he left to Ukraine. This man asked my brother to see him in the morning the following day.

“My mum chatted with my brother up until 11pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

“Then on Monday, we didn’t hear from my brother, all his calls were going through, messages were dropping but no responses at all.

“My mum began to panic and began to reach out to different people for help as at afternoon time after we got no response from him all morning.

“Then it struck her that she could copy the number of the liaison officer on the letter, so she began to reach out to him also

“Later that afternoon, he began to dodge our calls, keeping us in the dark. He ended up picking his calls later that evening and then gave a student in that accommodation facility the phone to break the news that my brother was found dead on the floor of his room.

“It was a big shock. My brother left Nigeria very healthy. He ran COVID-19 test as at 7th of January, and tested negative. He got the full COVID-19 vaccination, took his yellow fever vaccine, ran a complete health check at our family hospital and everything came out fine.

“After the news was broken, we began to ask this liaison officer to send us his picture if truly he’s dead. He didn’t do so until early evening on Tuesday 11th, 2022.

”I couldn’t look at the picture until Wednesday 12th 2022 because I just couldn’t look at my younger brother dead.

“As an older one, you always want to fend for your younger siblings. It hurt too much to look at the picture but my mind needed to have a grasp of evidence.

“I looked at the picture on my uncle’s phone and my brother looked asleep in the blue shirt he wore from Nigeria as seen in the picture, fully buttoned up and in a blue thick furred coat. They haven’t sent us another picture of my brother in his dead state.

“They said they’ve run an autopsy, where’s the official report? Why is the school not reaching out to us like they’re truly concerned? Or like they’re taking responsibility. He was already in the school territory.”

The university has yet to react to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.