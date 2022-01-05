Fans Scream As Poco Lee Kiss Female Fan On Stage

Poco Lee, a popular dancer, kissed a female fan during a concert, according to video evidence circulating on social media.

The dancer, who has surely been making waves in the Nigerian entertainment sector thanks to his hit track with Zazu Zeh, decided to alter gears and kiss the lady who appeared to be star-struck.

Fans who were ecstatic with the move erupted in boisterous cheers and comically yelled out Portable’s popular call-out rant, but with a twist: ‘Poco don show love ooo,’ they screamed.

Poco Lee returned after the kiss to offer the lady a nice embrace before leaving the stage.

Watch Video