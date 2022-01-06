“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji says as she shares adorable moment with son (Video)

Linda Ikeji, a celebrity lifestyle blogger, shares a lovely moment with her son, Jayce, who can’t say enough how much he loves his mother.

The businesswoman, who recently marked her 15th year of blogging, used her Instagram page to share a sweet moment with her son.

READ ALSO: Linda Ikeji Changes Son’s Surname On His 3rd Birthday

Linda Ikeji’s son was seen kissing his mother and expressing how much he adores her.

Sharing the video on her Instastory, the mother of one wrote, “He says I love you so many times a day! #soblessed.”

See post below: