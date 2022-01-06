Iyorchia Ayu: Buhari’s Stance On State Police Shows He’s Not Ready To Tackle Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has been chastised by Iyorchia Ayu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, over his remark on state police.

In an interview aired on Channels Television on Wednesday, Buhari stated that state police is not a better alternative for dealing with insecurity in the country.

In a statement, Ayu claimed Buhari’s rejection of state police proves he is unconcerned about the country’s “continued killings.”

Ayu said Buhari should be reminded that societies evolve and Nigerians will not accept his rejection of state police.