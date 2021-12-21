Ayu Warns PDP Members Against Sabotage

The national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has warned members against working against the interest of the party, saying they will not be allowed “to just walk away.”

He gave the warning in Abuja in his opening remarks during a stakeholders’ meeting and the inauguration of the Reconciliation Committee on Ekiti State Governorship Election on Monday.

The meeting, called by the National Working Committee, was attended by Senator Walid Jibrin, chairman of the Board of Trustees; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, head of the PDP Governors Forum; Governor Nyesom Wike; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and former Governor Ayo Fayose.

Also present were 17 governorship aspirants for the Ekiti gubernatorial election including Segun Oni, Olusola Eleka, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi, and Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, among others.

According to Ayu, the NWC made a critical decision to begin the process of resolving issues in state chapters in order to establish a cohesive and strong force for any election, including the upcoming presidential and other national elections in 2023.