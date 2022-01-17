I Made My First Million In My Twenties – Osita Iheme Brags





Osita Iheme

Nigerian star actor, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw has boasted that he made his first million in his early twenties.

The actor made the revelation during an interview with Pulse TV.

Asked when he made his first million, he said: ”I was between 21-23 when I made my first million”.

On what he loves about acting, Pawpaw said: ”I love the job, the performance”.

Iheme also pointed out that loneliness, hunger are not fun parts of being a single dad.

“Loneliness, hunger is not a fun part of being a single dad”.

The talented actor also urge his numerous fans to keep supporting him.

“I love you all. Keep loving me the way I love you.I won’t deviate from what you used to know. From the fun, comic, attitude, the discipline , the projects, I will keep on dishing them out. I keep evolving so get ready to see more. Be disciplined and civil in whatever you are doing”.