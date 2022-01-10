I Married The Wrong Woman, Says Sandra Iheuwa’s Estranged Husband

Steven Thompson, the Royal Hair Boss and Sandra Iheuwa‘s ex-husband, has spoken up about their five-month-old marriage’s collapse.

Steven Thompson denied the frequent cheating charges in a lengthy Instagram post, pointing out a number of factors that contributed to their marriage’s failure.

Sandra Iheuwa, according to Steve Thompson, married for the sake of social media and had no intention of making a home with him.

Steve Thompson claims he married the wrong woman, and Sandra has repeatedly threatened to deal with him the same way she dealt with her ex.

See post below: