Insecurity: Nigeria Will Defeat Evil Forces Contesting For Its Soul, Says Osinbajo

The Buhari administration, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is resolved to confront and defeat “evil forces contesting the country’s soul.”

Osinbajo delivered the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation Memorial Lecture on leadership and good governance on Tuesday in Kano, according to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

“Reviving Northern Traditional Institutions: Imperative for Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria” was the title of the speech.

Traditional institutions, according to the vice-president, are critical to Nigeria’s community policing program and can provide vital intelligence to state officials.

He said without a tough, collaborative resistance, “neither the glorious legacies of the past nor the future our children will inherit, are immune to the unchecked onslaught”.

“The President on numerous occasions reiterated the view that our peace and security architecture must recognize that traditional institutions are our first line of defence against the forces of anarchy,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

“The Federal Government has remained resolute in the fight against terrorists and insurgents. Recent efforts have focused on deploying technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attack.

“It is a fight we are determined to win. And we know that by the grace of God, all of these evil forces will be completely exterminated.

“We will also continue to encourage collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Justice, their State counterparts, and law enforcement, to ensure that those who have been apprehended for terrorism and violent crimes are effectively prosecuted.”