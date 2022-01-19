IBB: Abacha Was Very Smart, He Deceived Prominent Nigerians To Get To Power

Former military head of state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) claims that former military dictator Sani Abacha deceived “prominent Nigerians” to gain power.

Babangida claimed in 2021 that he cancelled the election because a deadly coup would have taken place if he had not.

Babaginda said Abacha deceived Nigerians by pledging to return the country to civilian governance after deposing Shonekan in an interview with Daily Trust TV.

“Abacha’s government was very smart. They knew who were the most vociferous discussants about the election, about the coup, about June 12 and so on,” Babangida said.

“They started talking to them and sold a dummy to them and encouraged them to get rid of the interim government: ‘when we get rid of the interim government, we will bring you back to come and take over your democracy so that a civilian government would be installed’.

“They sold that dummy to the public and to some prominent persons within the society, and when Abacha stepped in, there were drumming and sighs; ‘Good thing! Next thing is going to be a democratically-elected government’. I knew, we knew, that it wouldn’t be because the argument was: ‘Why should I risk my life only to come and hand over power to you?’ That was what happened.”

“I knew it will not come as a surprise because even though I was outside – outside the service – I knew what was going on.”