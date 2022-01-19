Insecurity: Nigeria Would Have Collapsed If Not For Buhari, Says Ayade

President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to reduce insecurity in Nigeria have been commended by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State, who claims that the country would have crumbled if it weren’t for his efforts.

On Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, the governor stated this, saying that the President’s military history aided in this.

He claims that there was an international plot against the country, notably in the north.

“Perhaps, if it was not Buhari’s administration with his military background, the country would have collapsed at this stage,” he added.

“People don’t know that because if you have been able to avoid risk, nobody can see it because it was avoided. I think the situation could have been worse.”

He noted that apart from addressing insecurity, the present government is also repositioning the economy, adding that there have been moves to tap into other sources of revenue.