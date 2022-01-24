JAMB Announces Date For 2022 UTME, DE Registration

Registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) will begin on February 12th, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The board’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the news in a brief message to TheCable Lifestyle on Monday.

According to him, registration for the UTME/DE will close on March 19, and the mock exam will take place on April 20.

“Yes, the registration (UTME/DE) will start on February 12 and end on March 19,” he said.

He also disclosed that the UTME will take place between April 20 and 30.