Ned Nwoko Arrests Jaruma In Abuja For Defamation And Drugs Usage

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian philanthropist, is said to have arrested sex therapist Jaruma for making derogatory remarks about him and his youngest wife, Regina Daniels.

According to Instagram account Gistlovers, Jaruma was detained for defamation of character and drug abuse/trafficking by Ned Nwoko.

Recall how Jaruma attacked Ned for saying her “kayanmata” didn’t work on him a few weeks ago which happened after he called out his ex Moroccan wife, Laila, and Jaruma.

The billionaire detailed the events surrounding his split from his ex, Laila, in a statement released by his media staff and uploaded on his Instagram page.

He denied allegations that his marriage to Laila had ended due to Jaruma’s ‘kayamata’ influence.

He called them unreasonable and ridiculous while criticizing Jaruma for stating that her local potion could end a marriage, despite the fact that it was the same potion that had failed to keep her married to her husband.

