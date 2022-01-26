Olayode Juliana Fights Dirty With Her Former Pastor

Actress Juliana Olayode and Pastor Timi Adigun ignited outrage on social media today, January 25, 2022, when they each confronted one other on Instagram.

Juliana started it all when she turned to Instagram to confront the man of God, Timi Adigun, about passwords and to ask him to leave her alone.

The actress and pastor Adigun had reportedly had a falling out over the years, and in a new video, she demanded that he disclose passwords to her social media profiles while also recounting her horrific encounter with him when she asked him for the passwords.

The actress has stated that she is fatigued and does not want anyone contacting or messaging her for advice on how to handle the situation. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Watch video below: