Sandra Iheuwa Allegedly Reconciled With Her Husband As She Flaunts Her Wedding Ring

After a social media feud, Sandra Iheuwa and her husband, Steve Thompson, have reconciled.

Steve Thompson revealed problems in their marriage after making changes to their Instagram bio, as earlier reported.

Steve removed “husband and father” from his bio, while Sandra removed her husband’s name and “married to a boss” from hers.

READ ALSO: I Married The Wrong Woman, Says Sandra Iheuwa’s Estranged Husband

Sandra Thompson has reverted to Steve Thompson’s name and shared a new photo of herself wearing her wedding ring with the message “love and light” just 24 hours after

Steve Thompson declared the end of their marriage and what allegedly led to the split.

Sandra Iheuwa has updated her bio to include her husband’s name.

See post below: