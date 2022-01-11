Sandra Iheuwa Allegedly Reveals She’s Under Intense Pressure To Reconcile With Her Husband

Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin’s baby mama and a Nigerian businesswoman, has spoken up about her marital problems.

This comes just a few hours after Sandra Iheuwa re-edited her Instagram bio to include her husband’s name, ‘Thompson M,’ which she had previously removed.

The bussiness woman laments bitterly in an online social media conversation about not eating for a few days and problems with her husband’s family members.

She also revealed that she is under intense pressure to refute the news of her marriage’s collapse in order to protect her pregnancy.

Sandra nearly died last month while her husband was in Abuja with another woman, according to the unnamed lady in the chat.

After numerous failed attempts to relocate to America, Mr Thompson married Sandra Iheuwa in order to obtain a green passport, according to the lady.

See conversation below: