TBoss Offers Morning Prayers for fans

TBoss has taken to her social media to share a piece of advise to her fans.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate urged people to pray fervently and commit their lives into God’s hands.

In her post, TBoss stated that the heart of a man is desperately wicked and starting the new year, they are already at it.

READ ALSO: I Wish I Had Taken More Nude Photos Of Myself – BBNaija’s Tboss

She went on to encourage her fans to say a word of prayer.

“The heart of man is desperately wicked and they are already at it in this fresh new year. May God protect us.”

“This morning I wanna offer a prayer for all of us. May the spirit of Discernment be heavy upon us. May we know what to do. When to do it and with whom not to. Amen

“Wake up and say a word of prayer people. Thank God and commit your days into His hands. He is literally THE ONLY ONE that would not disappoint or let us down.” the mother of one wrote in her Instastory on Sunday January 9

See post below: