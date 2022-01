Veteran Actress Iyabo Oko Moves Her Hand 3 Hours After Being Pronounced Dead

Confusion has trailed the ‘death’ of Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko.

This is as the actress, who was previously announced dead, came back alive three hours after.

Her daughter, Bisi Aisha, gave the updates on Instagram.

About three hours after the 62-year-old actress was announced dead, she was said to move her hand.

Bisi Aisha initially announced her mother’s death in several Instagram posts late on Wednesday night, posting, “My mum is gone. Rest well mummy. May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy”.

On Thursday morning, she updated the post, saying, “Wonderful being, she moved her hand after being confirmed dead three hours ago. God, we will forever praise your holy name.”

Iyabo Oko’s transition was also early announced by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako.

She initially wrote on her Instagram page, “And finally we lost her… RIP Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best”.

Foluke Daramola-Salako also later updated that Iyabo Oko is no longer dead.

“Just heard from her daughter again that she moved her hand and she is still alive. Hallelujah! She is alive.

“It was her same daughter that announced her death before and she was the one that says is alive now.”