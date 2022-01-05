We Must Salvage Nigeria From Bad Governance – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that Nigerians must save the country from bad governance.

Wike said this during a New Year’s visit to his Enugu State counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at Orba, Enugu State’s Udenu Local Government Area.

“You must join the rest of Nigerians. Nigeria is dying. Will you be here to see Nigeria die? Is it the kind of Nigeria that people like Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for?

“A Nigeria that when you wake up, what you will hear is 20 people have died, 42 people have been kidnapped, 100 people have been abducted. Everyday death, death,” Wike questioned rhetorically.

Governor Wike asked the people of Enugu to speak out against the country’s “poor governance” while stating that the APC-led Federal Government had failed Nigeria.

Wike also asked them to band together with other well-intentioned Nigerians in order to save the country from misrule.

To further his position, the governor said it was hypocritical of President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse the National Assembly’s “heavily padded” and “unimplementable” 2022 budget while refusing to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

According to him, the president’s haste in signing the 2022 budget was unusual and smacks of indifference to the situation of the people.