Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Others Nominated For 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Kidi, and Omah Lay, all Nigerian music stars, were nominated for the NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding International Song category on Tuesday night, organized by the National Association for Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

Wizkid was nominated for a Grammy for his song “Essence,” which features Tems and Justin Bieber, and Fireboy DML was nominated for his hit song “Peru.”

Similarly, Tiwa Savage was nominated for her hit song “Somebody’s Son,” which featured Brandy, and Kidi and Omah Lay were nominated for their songs “Touch It” and “Understand,” respectively.

The news was announced on Tuesday in a virtual event hosted by actress Kyla Pratt, Black-ish actor, singer Tinashe, and Marcus Scribner on the NAACP’s Instagram channel.

The award winners will be announced during a two-hour live television special hosted by Anthony Anderson, a seven-time NAACP Image Award winner, on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.