Ycee Shares Throwback Pictures As He Celebrates 29th Birthday

Oludemilade Martin Alejo, better known by his stage name Ycee, a Nigerian rap musician, has opened out about his challenges as a celebrity.

The ‘Jagban’ singer, who recently celebrated his 29th birthday, shared a photo collage of himself when he was 22 and a photo of the present on his Instagram page.

“Both pictures are 7 years apart and all I can say is, through the highs and lows, the ups and down.

I wouldn’t really change much because every single experience that scarred my existence I turned around and slapped a tattoo over that motherfuckin scar (figuratively). A very big thank you to everyone that made my 29TH birthday the best one yet” Ycee wrote.

See post below: