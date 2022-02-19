Actor Zubby Michael makes money rain on E-money’s 40th birthday (video)

Actor Zubby Michael is in the mood to splurge millions on billionaire E-money at his 40th birthday party later today.

In a video shared by musician Kcee, who is E-money’s big brother, Zubby showed up at the billionaire’s mansion.

The actor changed the atmosphere completely as he threw money into the air while E-money danced to the music playing in the background. The more the people around hypoed him, the more Zubby got gingered to drop money, when the bundles in his hands finished, he reached into the bag and brought out more money.

The floor of E-money’s tastefully furnished sitting room was covered with several notes and bundles of money.