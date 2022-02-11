Buhari To Diplomats: Don’t Interfere In Our Internal Politics

As the countdown to the 2023 elections begins, President Muhammadu Buhari has once again cautioned diplomats in the country not to meddle in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

The president provided the advice while presenting Letters of Credence to the Ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz; and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman, at the State House in Abuja yesterday.

The ambassadors were greeted by President Buhari, who advised them to stick to their schedules.

“You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at a very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023.

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.”