Carline Danjuma Denies Dating Timaya

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has reacted to an allegation of being abandoned by Nigerian musician Timaya.

Timaya allegedly told Instagram blogger Cutie Julls that he’s no longer interested in Caroline Danjuma’s love relationship.

Danjuma, according to the source, is currently enraged by Timaya’s decision because she has fallen in love with him.

Caroline responded by debunking the rumour in an Instagram post, stating that a similar story about her and a footballer was posted two years ago while she was in a serious relationship.

