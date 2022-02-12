Crossdresser James Brown Arrives London For The First Time

James Obialor, also known as James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has arrived in London and has taken to Instagram to express his delight.

He has posted some wonderful images to demonstrate how he is doing in the new place just a few hours after his arrival.

We can see that he is doing OK over there, despite his earlier complaints about how hard he is trying to deal with the cold.

In the new photos which he shared, he said – “Giving you a foreign vibe, you are now looking at an international Princess.”

He announced the happy news in the early hours of Saturday morning with some wonderful images and the message – “Yeah, I made to land of Royalty. I’m in London” and the photos have gotten a lot of attention on social media.

